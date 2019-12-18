MASSENA — After hearing no public comments on Tuesday, Massena village trustees have approved raising water rates.
Under the new rate schedule, users in the village will see an increase from $3.95 to $4.70 for the first 3,000 gallons; from $3.35 to $3.99 for the next 17,000 gallons per month; and $2.60 to $3.09 for any excess of 20,000 gallons per month. The minimum allowed usage is 3,000 gallons per month —$14.10 per month or $28.20 every two months.
The following are increases for users outside the village:
Residential — From $4.15 to $4.94 per 1,000 gallons per month, at a minimum of $14.82 per month for 3,000 gallons or $29.64 every two months for 6,000 gallons.
Commercial — From $7.55 to $8.99 per 1,000 gallons per month, at a minimum of $67.43 per month for 7,500 gallons or $134.85 every two months for 15,000 gallons.
Industrial —From $7.55 to $8.99 per 1,000 gallons per month, with a monthly usage contained in a contract agreement.
Institutional — From $4.15 to $4.94 per 1,000 gallons per month, with a minimum of $98.80 per month for 20,000 gallons or $197.60 every two months for 40,000 gallons.
The following are increases for users outside the village who do not belong to a water district:
Residential — From $5.19 to $6.18 per 1,000 gallons per month, at a minimum of $18.54 per month for 3,000 gallons or $37.08 every two months for 6,000 gallons.
Commercial — From $9.44 to $11.23 per 1,000 gallons per month, at a minimum of $84.23 per month for 7,500 gallons or $168.45 every two months for 15,000 gallons.
Industrial — $7.55 to $8.99 per 1,000 gallons per month, at a minimum monthly usage contained in a contract agreement.
Institutional — $5.19 to $6.18 per 1,000 gallons per month, at a minimum of $123.60 per month for 20,000 gallons or $247.20 every two months for 40,000 gallons.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire told trustees that the increase was necessary. The last increase in water rates was in 2015, and that had been the first increase since 2010.
He said the water fund is at a point where, if no action was taken, it would be depleted. He said rates are usually examined every four to six years.
“The last time we did this was four years ago. The calculations called for a larger increase than what we approved. We did that on purpose in an effort to look at cutting costs and expenses, and were somewhat successful in that. We went four years without an increase. We’re at that point again where we have to look at it,” Mr. LeBire said.
He suggested that the rate increase might carry them for a few years.
“The minimum projections showed us it will get us through five to six years,” depending on what expenses might pop up in that time frame, he said.
The new rates, which were unanimously approved by trustees, will take effect on Feb. 1.
