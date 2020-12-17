MASSENA — Although Massena village trustees have approved a zoning change regarding the length of time metal shipping containers can remain on properties in the residential districts, those who have already purchased one of the containers won’t be impacted by the change.
A metal shipping container is defined in the code as “a standardized reusable steel box used for the storage and movement of materials and products within a freight transport system.”
Under the additions in local law approved by trustees following a public hearing this week, the containers are permitted in residential districts, but cannot be on the property for more than 90 days in one calendar year. They are also not permitted in any village right of way.
Code Enforcement Officer Aaron Hardy had suggested the additions because he was seeing more of the containers popping up in the village limits, but there was nothing to address them in the zoning code.
He said that while some of the containers were being used for temporary storage, he was starting to see an increase in the number of individuals who were using them as permanent storage facilities rather than renting a storage unit from a private company.
“We talked about this at a few meetings now. It’s pretty straightforward. Aaron Hardy did quite a bit of work making sure we had the code right and appropriate for the village,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said.
Resident Tammy Hooper, speaking on behalf of herself and Mike Flynn, wondered if there was an opportunity to grandfather the containers in if they were already owned.
“Mike has one on his property that he has purchased. He purchased it maybe two years ago, a year or two ago,” she said.
Mr. Hardy said the change in the zoning code would impact anything after the date the change was approved by trustees.
“So what was currently there at the time the code was in place, there’s nothing that will impact it. It will be anything moving ahead in the future,” he said.
“That works for us,” Ms. Hooper said.
Trustee Francis J. Carvel said the additions were “sufficient.”
“My biggest thought on this is to keep them out of the front yards. They look horrendous in the front yard,” he said.
Mr. LeBire said it was a “good starting point” and he hoped no further changes would be necessary.
“But at least this gets the ball rolling,” he said.
