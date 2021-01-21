MASSENA — Village trustees hope to appoint a new mayor during their February meeting after current Mayor Timmy J. Currier tendered his resignation Tuesday. The resignation is effective Feb. 1.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire told trustees during Tuesday’s meeting that village law dictates the actions they must take in the event of finding a replacement.
“It appears that we need to appoint a new mayor sometime soon. The timeframe is not indicated. As of Feb. 1, we will not have a mayor. Fortunately, village law really dictates where we head from here. Given that we just got the official resignation today and it’s not effective until Feb. 1, I would respectfully request that we take some time to think about how we’re going to approach this,” he said.
Mr. LeBire said Mr. Currier’s replacement could be one of the current trustees “or it may be someone else who’s not currently serving on the board as well.”
Once county officials receive Mr. Currier’s resignation, the seat will be added to the November 2021 ballot to fill out a one-year unexpired term. Candidates for the full four-year term will seek the seat in November 2022.
“Regardless of who we appoint, that person’s going to serve as mayor for the remainder of the current official year. The official year ends the first week of December 2021,” Mr. LeBire said.
He encouraged community members to provide input on how they should proceed in filling the vacancy.
“We will continue to update everyone as we move forward with more information on that process. There will be a lot more to come on that subject,” he said.
He said Mr. Currier needed to “continue to focus on whatever personal issues he’s dealing with,” and let the village move forward without distraction.
Mr. Currier was charged at about 12:25 p.m. Dec. 1 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and failure to comply with a police officer after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the mayor’s vehicle on Center Street.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported Mr. Currier, the only occupant of his vehicle, failed to pull over and continued driving for roughly one-third of a mile through the village. Officers said they observed Mr. Currier throwing about one gram of crack cocaine out of his passenger window before stopping his vehicle near the intersection of Center and Willow streets.
He announced the next day that he would take a leave of absence from his mayoral seat, with Mr. LeBire handling the day-to-day operations of the village.
“In the coming months, it is vital that I dedicate myself to my personal recovery, repair damage I’ve caused with my family, and work to regain the trust of my closest friends,” he said.
Mr. Currier served with the Massena Police Department for 26 years, with 21 of those years as police chief. He officially resigned for retirement purposes on Nov. 28, 2014, prior to taking over as village mayor. He was re-elected to a second term in 2018, and his term was set to expire on Nov. 30, 2022. His salary is $17,000 annually.
