MASSENA — Village trustees said a resident in the Kent Street and Alvern Avenue area has asked them to consider removing a stop sign at the corner of the four-way intersection, a move he said could make the area safer for pedestrians and children.
The resident said many drivers don’t stop or roll through the sign in an area where children are playing. People also walk in the street since there are no sidewalks. He suggested that, by removing the stop sign, people who are in the street would know that the vehicle would not be stopping.
“He said people are not using the stop sign and they’re running it, so he’s afraid someone on the other intersection is going to be injured by that stop sign,” Trustee Christine M. Winston said.
But trustees had concerns with the request.
“I appreciate the sentiment. I fear the danger of a long-established stop sign could have unintended negative consequences,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said. “It’s a valid concern and I’d say it’s a concern throughout the entire community. Honestly, it’s nothing we’re going to be able to fix with signage. It’s nothing that the (police) chief’s officers are going to be able to fix. People just have to start using common sense and stop.”
He said he lives in that area.
“I see it non-stop on the corner of Alvern and Douglas. You would think it was the start of the Indy 500 the way people come down and it’s a quick stop. I use the word ‘stop’ loosely,” Mr. LeBire said.
Ms. Winston said the resident had reached out to Police Chief Jason M. Olson. But the area can’t be patrolled all the time.
“He’s afraid somebody’s going to get hurt because they’re not abiding by those traffic laws,” she said.
“Obviously (officers) have a lot of bigger issues, but they do a good job where they can,” Mr. LeBire said.
Trustee Francis J. Carvel recounted studies that had been done when new signs had been installed.
“When people lived in an area or drive a certain road for many, many years in a row, when you stick up a new sign, they don’t see it,” he said.
“It goes the other way, too,” Mr. LeBire said. “A stop sign that’s been there for 40 years, you suddenly take it away, you’re going to have people on the other direction that, ‘Oh, this is a four-way.’ They start to go thinking that car coming is going to stop. Suddenly we’re going to have a lot more motor vehicle accidents.”
Trustees also had a concern about the intersection of Water and Main streets. The turn from Water to Main Street is right only, but Mr. Carvel said vehicles parked along Main Street make it difficult to see if any traffic is coming before making the turn.
“When you look south, it’s hard to see because of the configuration of the road. It seems like there’s a little hook in that road,” he said.
“You can only turn right there. Anybody that’s parked there, even the first two spots,” Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said.
“The first one is the worst, especially if you have a van parked there. It’s impossible to see,” Mr. Carvel said.
“I keep nosing out,” Mr. Miller said. “It’s always been an issue there.”
Chief Olson said he is concerned about traffic picking up with the development that will be taking place downtown as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
“We mentioned that in the DRI. I’m hoping, even if it’s only a caution light, just something to say, ‘slow down,’” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.
He tasked the Street Committee with looking at the DRI area and reporting back to the board.
