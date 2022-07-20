MASSENA — Massena village trustees have left the door open to continue live-streaming their meetings via Zoom.
Following a public hearing on Tuesday, trustees passed a resolution that amended the local law regarding videoconferencing at its open public meetings. No comments were received from the public during the hearing.
“If it’s something we choose to continue to do, we can do so,” Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said.
She said the amendment to the local law applies only to the Massena Village Board, and not other meetings such as the village’s planning and zoning boards or the Massena Joint Recreation Commission.
“A lot of them don’t use this function now,” Ms. Chatland said.
After more than a year of conducting meetings via Zoom, trustees returned to in-person meetings in May 2021, but the Zoom option remained available. Village officials had switched to remote meetings in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the resolution approved by trustees this week, the use of videoconferencing is authorized for village board meetings “provided that a minimum number of members are present to fulfill the public bodies quorum requirements in the same physical location or locations where the public can attend.”
Among the other requirements, except for executive sessions, members of the board must be identifiable and must be able to be heard and seen during the meetings.
The public notice for the meeting must let the public know that videoconferencing will be used, and where they can view and/or participate in the meeting. It must also indicate where documents and records will be posted or available, and the physical location of the in-person meeting.
Each meeting that uses videoconferencing must be posted on or linked to the village’s website within five days of the meeting and must stay on the website for five years.
At meetings during which public comment or participation is authorized, members of the public must be able to participate in real time via videoconference.
“The Village must ensure that the videoconferencing provides the same opportunities for public participation or testimony as in-person participation or testimony,” according to the amended local law.
Village board meetings are generally held at 5:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month in the Massena Town Hall.
