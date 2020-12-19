MASSENA — The village’s Department of Public Works has received approval from trustees to fill one of three vacancies in the department.
DPW Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad had appeared before trustees in several meetings to request approval to canvas for and hire a motor equipment operator. But no action had been taken because of the impact of COVID-19 on the village’s budget.
“I’m back again,” he told trustees this week. “Once again, I’m requesting to replace a vacancy that’s created by a departing village employee. That position is currently filled in this year’s budget and next year’s. As you know, we’re down three rank and file personnel at the DPW. We are very fortunate this year, however, that the winter weather has really cooperated with us. It’s not a typical winter for us and we need our staff.”
Mr. Fayad said two of the positions became vacant following two retirements at the beginning of 2020. The third position is currently filled, but he said that person has “not been in service” for half of November, all of December, and will not be with the DPW for all of 2021.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire agreed that one of the positions needed to be filled.
“Obviously we’ve been holding off on a lot of positions in an attempt to save financial resources. I do agree with the superintendent’s concerns here that we might be cutting it too close. If we proceed with filling this one, they will still be down two, plus the engineer position we also cut,” he said.
He said they were “really pushing it” if they had a bad storm and one case of COVID-19 among the employees.
“If we even have a couple of our people out due to a COVID precaution, it’s just a precautionary quarantine and if there happens to be a bad storm, we could find that we went a little too tight,” Mr. LeBire said.
Mr. Fayad compared how much it would cost to pay a new employee versus how much overtime they might be forced to pay if a position wasn’t filled.
“I based his hours on 2018 hours and also 2019 hours,” he said.
He said he took the approximately 2,350 hours the individual worked in each of those years and multiplied them by the overtime rate. By his calculations, the village would pay that person a minimum of $90,000.
“If we didn’t hire this individual, those hours would have to be paid to somebody at an overtime rate. Conversely, if a new employee was hired, that new employee would cost us about $66,000, and that includes the fringe benefit package,” he said. “I can’t stress enough that the DPW does a lot of work and provides a lot of services to this community, and we need our staff in order to do so.”
Mr. LeBire said the board had three options — take the name of a qualified candidate from the last round of interviews and present it to the board for approval in January, give Mr. Fayad permission now to fill the position, or leave it as it is.
“Those are three options as I see it,” he said.
“It’s been a mild winter. The weather is unpredictable. I don’t think we should compromise the safety” of the employees, Trustee Christine Winston said.
Following an executive session, trustees returned to open meeting and authorized Mr. Fayad to fill one of the positions.
They also gave Police Chief Jason Olson authorization to canvas to fill sergeant’s and a patrol officer’s positions after approving the appointment of Cody Wilson as a lieutenant in the department.
Mr. LeBire said they’ve kept the lieutenant’s position vacant for cost-saving measures, but it was time to bring the department back to full staff.
“It’s too much of an issue that he’s facing. We need to provide the appropriate funding and the appropriate resources. It’s a critical appointment,” he said.
