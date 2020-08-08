MASSENA — Massena village trustees have authorized Police Chief Jason M. Olson to canvas for a part-time court officer to ensure they have appropriate coverage for town and village courts.
“I’m requesting authorization to hire one part-time court officer for the court. Currently, we only have one officer who can’t handle every single court date,” he told trustees at a meeting Monday.
Chief Olson said one candidate was interested in the position.
“I’d like to hire more than one to have a pool so we don’t run into any issues where they don’t have proper coverage. Really, we’ve only had one interested party, so right now I’m only asking for authorization to hire that one officer,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire asked Chief Olson if he was asking for authorization to hire the individual or to canvas and bring a name back to the board for approval. Chief Olson said he was looking for authorization to canvas.
“I still want to go through the background investigation on this individual to make sure we’re hiring the right person with the right qualifications,” Chief Olson said.
Trustee Francis Carvel asked if the position was mandated by the state.
“The state does not mandate that local courts have any kind of court officer. Our court is requesting that officer up there because of the number of people that are in this court,” Chief Olson said, noting that the village and town court was the busiest local court in St. Lawrence County.
“Although COVID is going to change the amount of people that are up here at one time, it doesn’t change the volume that’s now going to be spread out throughout the week,” he said.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier said that, because of modifications in the court schedule, there may be an increased cost.
“The town has more court hours, I think, than we do. The court’s been closed. There could be increased court hours because of social distancing and those things, but we are looking at that closely,” he said.
