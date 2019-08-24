MASSENA — Say goodbye to a 30-year-old breathing compressor system used at the Massena Volunteer Fire Department and elsewhere and hello to the latest state-of-the-art system.
The Massena Village Board has approved spending $66,799.23 to purchase a Bauer Compressor System from Jerome Fire Equipment Co., Inc. The money is coming from the department’s fire equipment capital reserve fund.
At the board’s July meeting, trustee Francis J. Carvel and fire department foreman Aaron Hardy had indicated that the current system needed to be replaced. Mr. Carvel said the system was 30 years old and “on its last leg.”
“It’s slowly falling apart. It’s getting to the point of no return,” Mr. Hardy said, adding that it was becoming harder to find parts.
Trustees authorized the fire department to seek bids to replace the system. During this week’s meeting, Mr. Hardy recommended they purchase it from Jerome Fire Equipment Co.
“We sent out requests for bids,” he said, noting one of the potential bidders was just getting started and didn’t feel they were prepared to make a bid on the system.
The equipment is used by not only the Massena Volunteer Fire Department, but also other departments in the area.
“I talked to the local departments that use it. It’s pretty much the benchmark that is out there,” Mr. Hardy said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said, should something go wrong with the system, technicians will be available to address it.
“The company has technicians that are available to come on site when repairs are needed,” he said.
Mr. Hardy said that could take weeks at a time, and should be speedier with the new company.
“They have three technicians in house,” he said.
