MASSENA — A pickup truck currently used by the Massena Volunteer Fire Department is on its last legs, and village trustees have given the department authorization to purchase a newer used truck from a downstate fire department.
Foreman Aaron Hardy told trustees the Montgomery Fire Department was in the process of replacing two of its sport utility vehicles and was willing to sell a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe for $7,500. He said the Kelly Blue Book value for the truck is between $11,000 and $13,500.
“After several conversations with their chiefs and their commissioners, they’d like to help out the Massena Fire Department by selling their 2010 Chevy Tahoe at a very reasonable price. ... Instead of sending it out to auction, they’d like to work with us,” Mr. Hardy said.
The truck would replace a 2004 F-350 Super Duty pickup truck the department purchased from the Louisville Fire Department in 2008.
“That pickup truck has been a workhorse for our department. It does all the code enforcement work, fire inspections, EMS assistance calls, pump details. It’s been used for traveling back and forth for training purposes. It’s really the most utilized, the most visible vehicle we have in our community,” Mr. Hardy said.
But all of those years and miles have taken their toll on the truck, he said.
“Over the last several years, we’ve been running into one issue after another with this vehicle. We’ve had engine problems, body issues, even including the gas tank falling out of the frame last summer. The box of the truck is separating from the body. It’s going to be unusable in the foreseeable future,” he said.
He said they were looking for the best way to fix or replace the truck.
“Unfortunately, the cost of repairs is outpacing the budget and the value of the truck,” Mr. Hardy said.
He said from looking at pictures and videos, the Tahoe appeared to be in good shape.
“Far better than what we’re currently using, let’s put it that way. All we need to do is update the lettering and place a radio that’s currently in the old truck into this one and it would be ready to go,” he said.
Mr. Hardy said $3,000 is set aside in the budget for repairs to their current truck. That money could be used as part of the payment, and trustees approved a request for the additional $4,500 to cover the remainder of the cost.
Trustee Albert “Herb” Deshaies was the lone no vote on the motion. He suggested because of budget concerns, the department should continue to use its current vehicle until it was no longer usable.
“What did we do before we got this truck? It’s ridiculous. We can’t afford it. We have to cut someplace,” he said.
