MASSENA — With no response from the property owner, village trustees have given their approval to remove what they deem an unsafe porch at 108 N. Main St.
Code Enforcement Officer Walter J. Bean said the issue dates back a couple of years with no resolution.
“The property has been in the hands of code enforcement for a couple of years for this particular issue. The property has been in our hands as far as the start of the lawn mowing and property maintenance issues,” he told trustees.
Mr. Bean said the entire front porch is structurally unsafe. Looking at the decking, “they’re going to fall through and get hurt” if anybody were to step on the porch, he said, asking the board to allow the porch to be demolished to eliminate the safety hazard.
He said he has attempted to contact the owner but has not been successful. The property is owned by Spencer Agency LLC in Slingerlands, Albany County, according to St. Lawrence County records.
“We’ve done all the procedures we normally do,” Mr. Bean said. “We’ve heard nothing. The letters came back as nondeliverable. We’ve had no contact.”
Trustee Christine M. Winston asked about the condition of the remainder of the house.
“I haven’t looked inside. I can’t necessarily go inside. Just looking from the outside, there’s nothing really visible,” Mr. Bean said.
He said decking on the back porch appears to be OK.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire asked Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller if that is something he could examine. Mr. Miller said he would look at it.
“Do we want to give authorization if Marty’s crew can handle that?” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin asked trustees.
Trustees agreed, with Mr. LeBire suggesting village attorney Matthew McArdle try to determine if someone is handling the estate and, if so, arrange for the charges to be added to that person’s tax bill. He said the property agent of the LLC had died and someone else may be handling the estate.
“So that might be part of the issue” with getting no response, he said. “There could very well be an estate because some other properties are currently pending sale, so somebody’s handling his assets.”
With authorization by trustees, the DPW will likely remove the structure following an assessment with the code enforcement officer.
