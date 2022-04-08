MASSENA — One of the Massena Volunteer Fire Department vehicles will be hitting retirement.
Village trustees have agreed to bond for $150,000 to pay for a portion of the estimated $800,000 cost of a new truck.
They’re also using $500,000 of the village’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the fire department is contributing $150,000.
The action is subject to permissive referendum.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin had addressed the purchase of a new truck during his initial budget presentation.
“In the budget there is the opportunity we’re going to purchase a new fire truck. We’re going to be able to do that using our ARPA funds. The volunteer fire department will contribute $150,000. E-28 has been in service since I was a fireman, and that was years ago,” he said.
The plan to issue $150,000 in serial bonds, the use of $150,000 from the capital fund and the application and expenditure of $500,000 in ARPA funds was approved when trustees recently met for a budget work session.
Mr. Paquin said the bonding would likely save taxpayers money.
“We’re probably going to have to bond for $150,000. But, once we retire the other bond, which I think we’re going to be able to do quickly, it will be a much lower bond payment, saving taxpayer money,” he said.
Trustees initially discussed the replacement of the truck during their July meeting.
“Engine 28 is roughly 27, 28 years old. The average lifespan for that particular kind (of vehicle) is about 25 years old,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire told village trustees in July.
Fire officials said the engine is one of the department’s “workhorses,” responding to all vehicle fires and accidents in the district. It’s also the second engine to structure fires and is frequently used at draft sites to supply water.
“Things are cracking and breaking on it. Twenty-eight is starting to show its internal plumbing,” Foreman Aaron Hardy said.
Mr. LeBire said the longer the vehicle is in service, the more repairs it needs.
“We’re not in terrible shape with it, but it’s starting to rear its ugly head, more repetitive repairs than we would like to see. Of course, this is not something you just take to your local garage. This is something that is specialized. That means time, money and expense,” he said.
