MASSENA — Code Enforcement Officer Aaron T. Hardy says his office is trying to keep its expenses as “bare bones” as possible, but is facing increased time and costs.
The Code Enforcement Office, Massena Volunteer Fire Department and Massena Rescue Squad were among the first groups to meet with village trustees on Monday to discuss their budget needs as trustees continue work on their 2023-24 spending plan.
Mr. Hardy said the Code Enforcement Office has had “some serious ups and downs.”
“We found that certain issues that we’re having are definitely costing more time and more money. But, overall, it’s a significant increase. We’re trying to keep it as bare bones as possible. It depends on how hard we want to spearhead certain projects in the community,” he said. “We keep poking along, so we’re doing OK so far. But, you just never know when something might happen.”
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said one of his concerns was how they would handle building permit fees for large industries that might move into the community. But, Mr. Hardy said, he was working with Town Attorney Eric J. Gustafson to address that.
“In their agreement, it does specify that any large developments in the township, they are supposed to hire their own code enforcement officer for that particular group,” Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said, noting they’ve addressed the subject with Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor.
Mr. Hardy, who serves as the Massena Volunteer Fire Department foreman, said he has also tried to keep that department as close as possible to their budget.
“This was a very bare bones budget. Any major incidents and we’re going to be deviating from it,” he said.
Mr. Paquin said he had a question about a potential retirement, which would impact the retirement costs in the budget. But, Mr. Hardy said, that individual may be staying rather than retiring.
“I would actually be OK with removing that retirement cost,” Mr. Paquin said. “So, if everyone’s OK, I would ask that we remove $36,525 from retirement costs from the fire department. It’s going to help. It’s going to take a big chunk out of that for sure.”
“I will cut that, and the associated Social Security and Medicare as well,” Treasurer Kevin M. Felt said.
Mr. Hardy said the department’s Equipment Committee had met to discuss that portion of the budget.
“The last few years we’ve definitely taken on a lot bigger role in the community. We have some items that years ago you probably would have never seen us utilizing. We’re starting to get into a few different things,” he said. “We ended up doing a quasi-rope rescue before the equipment was even on the truck. It was still set up in my office under lock and key. We had somebody trapped in a basement and we actually had to send somebody back to the office to get it out of my office.”
Other equipment is still under consideration, but Mr. Paquin said the department “does a pretty good job of keeping it pretty tight.”
Trustees also reviewed the budget for the Massena Rescue Squad. The village assumed management of the rescue squad from the town of Massena in January 2022.
“I think this is going to take three years to wrap our heads around. I kind of based this off what I saw happening last year. Obviously, you have the numbers from the town and I’m trying to come up with something for you that I think is pretty close,” said Mr. Hardy, who also serves as the village’s liaison to the rescue squad.
Mr. Paquin said he believed they should wait on the purchase of a new chassis.
“I’d like to, but I almost think if we could just wait a little bit longer. I really think that would be smart,” he said.
He said he had talked with a rescue squad representative about his concern.
“I mentioned that worst-case scenario, we wait a year. They were OK with that because we’re doing a good job in other areas,” he said.
“We need to keep it on the radar though,” Mr. Hardy said.
Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan questioned the budgeted item for cleaning and wondered what it entailed compared to the fire department.
“For starters, they have to be a lot more stringent when they’re being sterile. So, there is quite a bit more Lysol. It sounds silly to say that, but it’s Lysol wipes and different sprays and they do a lot more laundry over there than we do over at the fire station. On top of that, BC Cleaning comes in and takes care of the carpets. Jock Pest Control comes over and takes care of that,” Mr. Hardy said.
Budget workshops continue next week with the Department of Public Works and treasurer on Monday, and police and joint recreation commission on Tuesday. Trustees may possibly adopt the budget following Tuesday’s session, or on April 18 following a review of the remainder of the budget. They must adopt the budget by May 1.
