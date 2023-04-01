The Massena Rescue Squad’s budget was discussed during the first of three budget workshops by Massena village trustees. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Code Enforcement Officer Aaron T. Hardy says his office is trying to keep its expenses as “bare bones” as possible, but is facing increased time and costs.

The Code Enforcement Office, Massena Volunteer Fire Department and Massena Rescue Squad were among the first groups to meet with village trustees on Monday to discuss their budget needs as trustees continue work on their 2023-24 spending plan.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.