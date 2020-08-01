MASSENA — Mayor Timmy J. Currier says he’s met with one justice and would like to meet with the other two as village officials study the dissolution of Village Court.
“I think there will be opposition to it, obviously. I’m not surprised by that. But I want to make sure we’re not ignoring valid points,” he said.
The current justices are Joseph Brown and Eric Sharlow for the town court and Diana Dufresne for the village court. Ms. Dufresne had been appointed by the Village Board to replace Patrick Serguson following his retirement. Mr. Brown also serves as acting village justice.
The dilemma facing the village is that officials cannot dissolve the court until the end of the current justice’s term. Mr. Serguson’s term was set to expire in 2022, and Ms. Dufresne was selected by the Massena Democratic Committee to run on November’s ballot to fill out the remainder of the term.
A local government reorganization study had recommended merging the town and village courts.
“That’s not permissible because of the geography of the village,” Mr. Currier said.
The town and village courts are currently operated jointly in Massena. But an opinion by the state Conference of Mayors regarding merging and dissolution of courts noted that it wasn’t permissible to merge the courts in New York when it involved multiple towns and villages.
The local complication is that a portion of the town of Louisville is located in the village of Massena, so their only option is to look at dissolution of the village court.
As a result, once the village court was dissolved, West Massena residents would no longer be included in the town court’s jurisdiction area. Since West Massena is in Louisville, those residents would have to attend Louisville Town Court.
Mr. Currier said that Treasurer Kevin Felt has examined the court finances for the past six years in areas such as personnel costs and revenue, and that information will be provided to village trustees.
He had previously shared with trustees some of the costs of operating the village court, and it has cost more than it has brought in for revenue.
For 2018-19, the cost was $115,561 and the revenue was $53,179, meaning a balance of $62,382. In 2017-18, the cost was $114,350 and the revenue was $41,477, leaving a balance of $72,873.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said one consistent message that he has heard over the past five or six years is a desire by residents to see less government.
“They want to see us streamlining as much as possible,” he said. “Change is hard. I know some people don’t like change. But we can’t resist it just for the sake of resisting. We have to look at all valid reasons not to do it.”
