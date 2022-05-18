MASSENA — Who needs to take official village vehicles home at night and who doesn’t?
That was the debate during Tuesday’s Massena Village Board meeting, with some trustees arguing that some members of the Massena Police Department didn’t need official vehicles at home to respond to emergencies, while others, including Police Chief Jason M. Olson, said it was critical.
Trustee Francis J. Carvel said he had contacted four other municipalities in the county to gauge their vehicle usage policy, something he had also done previously.
“Nothing’s changed in any other municipality,” Mr. Carvel said.
He said only the village of Canton allows its department of public works superintendent to take a vehicle home because he lives outside the village. In another conversation, he said he was told, “You don’t know the liability you’re opening yourself up to.”
Mr. Carvel had shared his concern about vehicles going home at night with police department members during this year’s budget discussions.
“We’re the only community in St. Lawrence County that allows so many vehicles to go home at night. We open ourselves up by allowing all these vehicles with a lot of liability,” he said in April. “Not only that, but it’s a big benefit for that person taking that vehicle home. They’re getting gas mileage. We’ve got too many vehicles out on the road, and it’s an awful expense when you come right down to it.”
He reiterated that concern during Tuesday’s meeting.
“That’s what I said all along. It’s a big liability. We dodged the bullet a couple of years ago,” Mr. Carvel said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire agreed that the village policy needed to be changed. He said he had seen instances where village vehicles were found in places where they should not have been.
“We have quite a few vehicles that go home. We have great employees, but even great employees make mistakes and that vehicle that they take home might be parked behind their personal vehicle. They might be running late. They just kind of run down the road to the store, things like that. I can tell you that just in this past month, I’ve seen a couple of instances where I’ve seen a vehicle where I would not have expected it to be during a time frame that I would not have expected it to be. So, I think something has to change,” Mr. LeBire said.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin agreed.
“I agree there needs to be a change in the policy. The question is, how do you want to go about doing this? Are we looking at doing something tonight? Would you like to put together a working group that could come back with a policy for us next month? I don’t want to drag this out. We’re going to do this. Let’s do it and have it done for the next board meeting,” Mr. Paquin said.
“I think we need to move on now,” Trustee Chad L. Simpson said. “A lot of great points were mentioned. In addition to our employees making mistakes, there’s a lot of people on the road that are not our employees that make mistakes. So, I think if we keep dragging it out, it’s only going to become a burden. Let’s just jump on it now.”
That’s when the discussion began on who in the police department should be authorized to take a village vehicle home.
“I do think the detectives and the chief need access to a vehicle to get right to a scene by evidence of the shooting or the attempted shooting that they had to deal with. I think in that regard, we’re not dealing with the same problems that Potsdam and Canton are dealing with. So, I think it’s important that our detectives and our chief have access to the vehicles to get right to the scene. But, we should also lay down a more stricter policy in regards to we don’t want to see that vehicle really outside of the village,” Mr. Paquin said.
Chief Olson said the department had a strict policy regarding vehicle usage. He said Administrator Monique N. Chatland had signed agreements that dictated what could or couldn’t be done with a village vehicle.
“Basically, the crux of it is they cannot use it for any personal use whatsoever,” he said.
Trustee Christine M. Winston asked if there were exceptions when vehicles absolutely needed to be taken home. Chief Olson said the vehicles that were taken home contained their equipment, making it easily accessible in case of an emergency.
“They can go directly to the scene and just get to work,” he said.
But, Mr. LeBire questioned who needed to respond immediately to the scene of an event such as an armed robbery or potential shooting. Chief Olson said he, the department’s lieutenant and three detectives would typically be dispatched to the scene.
“It’s all hands on deck,” he said.
“Is there a huge disadvantage that detective two or three gets there five minutes later (by not having a vehicle at home)?” Mr. LeBire asked.
“That depends on the situation. These situations are very different. It’s not a cookie cutter approach to the situation. These situations are very different. If we need all hands on deck, if we have an act of something that is actively happening, I need them there as quickly as possible. If it’s something that’s not active, then yes, we have time,” Chief Olson said.
Mr. LeBire questioned if it would be “catastrophic” if a third detective had to report to the police station to retrieve a vehicle before responding.
“If I need manpower immediately, yes, it could be. If it’s a shooting when we have suspects fleeing, if I can have vehicles coming from multiple directions at once to block that, it’s an operational necessity for the village, for the public safety,” Chief Olson said.
“There are critical people that need those. I don’t think we need five village vehicles sitting at home for police efforts. There’s no reason at least one if not two of those can be housed here. It’s a small village. You’re talking a matter of minutes to pull that car in, jump in the other car and get to the scene. I can’t see where we need five vehicles at home just in case something happens,” Mr. LeBire said.
Mr. Carvel agreed, suggesting in some instances such as a shooting and the person was dead, an extra five minutes “was not a big issue.”
“What if we have an active shooter situation? Do you realize how many people can die in five minutes?” the police chief said.
Trustee Chad L. Simpson defended the chief’s perspective.
“He’s an operational expert in this field. He’s who we trust to give us the safety and the best information on something like this. So, five minutes is a lot of time, particularly in a live shooter event or something like that. I think there should be a lot more discussion. He’s the expert in this field and I want him to be the expert in the field and I want him to make me feel like everybody in this community is safe because he knows what he’s doing,” he said.
Mr. Paquin said, because of the differences in opinion, he would appoint a committee which would report back to the full board during its June meeting.
