MASSENA — With the village of Massena scheduled to take over the management of the Massena Rescue Squad at the end of the year, a village trustee said he has heard from a member of the squad’s board of managers about potential costs the village may have to absorb along with the transfer.
“I talked to some of the board of managers. We had the meeting a while ago. I asked a lot of questions and I haven’t received any answers on those questions I had. But they have a $534,000 budget proposed for next year. Nowhere in that budget is the ambulance payment that’s out there right now that’s going to become due. Plus, they need a new ambulance,” Francis J. Carvil said.
He told trustees that a board of managers member reviewed some of the numbers with him, but was passing them along for consideration.
“He said it’s not as rosy as what it looks like out there. First thing is, we’re going to be probably 75 days, 90 days before we get a penny coming in. So we’re going to pay one quarter of that $534,000. Plus, on top of that, they need $481,000 for equipment proposed for this year,” he said.
That equipment includes an ambulance, radios and other items.
“So, we’re going to be behind by not getting any money from the town. We’re going to be stuck for that period of time with no money coming in with a lot of expenses. And I don’t foresee how we’re going to ever recoup that part,” Mr. Carvil said.
He said they also had no idea what financial impact it would have on the Massena Volunteer Fire Department.
“Right now there is overtime because the fire department whenever they go out to a call to help the rescue squad and a fire call comes in, then it results in overtime to the fire department because somebody has to cover that station, There’s too many unexplained things,” he said.
Mr. Carvil said he was also told that over the years, the rescue squad “never made enough money to have a whatever they want to call it, superintendent, foreman, administrator over there.”
“It’s like he said, it looks all rosy when you look at the beginning, but when you start delving into it, how are you going to handle these things when they come about. I don’t think you can say, ‘We’re not going to do the rescue squad anymore,’” he said.
Village Treasurer Kevin Felt said he had put three or four years of data onto a spreadsheet to do a comparison.
“In a year’s time, they received more money than they paid out,” he said. “You do have a good question about the first few months or so of providing the service. That kind of brings up the question for me, and that hasn’t been discussed, is are we going to immediately see money that’s going to be part of that agreement? Question two is, they’re providing the service. They’re not stopping to provide the service. So, if they’re still providing that service up until the end of December, money that’s going to be coming in for providing the service prior to Jan. 1, where does that money go?” he said.
“That’s going to be the town’s money. After Jan. 1 it’s ours. Any service provided under their watch would be their money,” Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld said.
“With that being said, we would be fronting probably the first couple three months of expenses until that money started to come in,” Mr. Felt said.
Mr. Ahlfeld said they has asked the town if they would be “willing to float us a loan.”
“In other words, would you be willing to provide the village of Massena cash flow for three months time? The treasurer and I had the discussion that we wouldn’t need that from them, that it could just muddy the waters. But, the town of Massena was more than willing to do that. If we get to the point we need something like that, we can ask them again,” he said.
