MASSENA — If village trustees agree on a single candidate, the village could have a new temporary mayor following the Board of Trustees meeting in April.
Trustees had put out a call in February for candidates to fill the position vacated by Timmy J. Currier until November.
Individuals who were interested were asked to forward a resume and letter of interest for consideration.
“We did receive three resumes with letters of interest, one resume without a letter of interest and one letter of interest without a resume. All of those are going to be provided to each of the trustees,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Mr. LeBire, who has been serving as acting mayor, has indicated he does not want to fill the position, but would rather remain in a trustee position, a job he had been elected to do by voters.
He said that given the small number of candidates, the board could take action to appoint a temporary mayor during its April meeting.
“I think it is an incredibly fair timeline for us to have the goal of taking action at our April board meeting. How you wish to proceed is up for discussion,” Mr. LeBire said.
The mayor’s seat became vacant Feb. 1, the effective date of Mr. Currier’s resignation following his arrest Dec. 1 for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and failure to comply with a police officer after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the mayor’s vehicle on Center Street.
Mr. Currier announced the next day he would take a leave of absence from his mayoral seat, with Mr. LeBire handling the day-to-day operations of the village. He announced his resignation Jan. 19. His term was set to expire Nov. 30, 2022.
Whoever wants to finish Mr. Currier’s term next year will need to run in November’s election.
