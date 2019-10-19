MASSENA — A Massena village trustee says it may be time to start looking at a potential increase in water rates as the water fund continues to decline.
Matthew J. LeBire told trustees during their meeting on Tuesday that the last increase in water rates was in 2015. That was the first rate increase since 2010.
The 2015 increase in the water rates allowed them to build up the water fund, and then it’s depleted over time.
“That’s to hold off rate increases,” Mr. LeBire said.
Now, he said, based on regular financial updates they receive from Treasurer Kevin Felt, it was getting to the point where the water fund needed to be built up again.
“We’re getting to that point where there’s not enough there to sufficiently carry out the rest of the year. Because these are self-sustaining funds, that means we’re at that time where we have to look at a water rate increase,” Mr. LeBire said.
He told trustees that he and Trustee Christine Winston would be working with Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad and Mr. Felt to look at both the revenues and expenses.
“We expect probably next meeting to have some type of update and a proposal for you guys,” Mr. LeBire said.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier said that, if they decide to move forward, they would need to schedule a public hearing before any rate changes could be implemented.
When rates were raised in 2015, the first time since 2010, then-Trustee Timothy J. Ahlfeld had shared the same concerns about the depletion of the water fund.
“That’s five years ago, going on six years. That’s a long time ago. We’ve worked hard to keep them low. Our expenses have started to exceed our revenues and our fund balance is at the point where we’re not at a comfortable position right now,” he said at the time, noting there was the potential to go into the red in two years.
Mr. Ahlfeld told trustees their projection was that expenses would exceed revenues in 2015 by an estimated $390,000, but there had been no change in personnel at the water treatment facility.
“Our staffing levels at the Water Treatment Facility are identical to 2005, so it’s not a result of us hiring more people down there. We’ve replaced people. People are going to retire, and we made the decision to train people while all the knowledge was around. It’s our succession plan,” he said.
