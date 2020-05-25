MASSENA — Massena village trustees have finalized plans for this year’s spring cleanup, which will begin June 15 and run for two weeks, including Saturdays.
“The transfer station is closed on Sundays,” Mayor Timmy J. Currier said.
He said village residents will see some changes from last year’s cleanup effort.
“We have tweaked this in a variety of ways,” he said. “Most of the rules have stayed the same.”
One of the changes is that, unlike previous spring cleanups, all village residents can take their items to the transfer station during the two-week period. Previously, those who lived north of the Grasse River took their items the first week, followed by residents south of the Grasse River the second week.
“It doesn’t matter where you live anymore. If you live in the village, you can take advantage of the service from June 15 to the 27th, including Saturdays,” Mr. Currier said.
“By eliminating north and south, we’ve doubled the amount of time for people to come,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said.
Also new this year, village residents will receive two vouchers rather than one, enabling them to make two trips to the transfer station during the cleanup period. Vouchers must be provided at the transfer station, which is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Commercial accounts or residents who aren’t serviced by the village’s refuse collection will not receive the vouchers.
Residents do not need to call about or pick up their vouchers. They will be mailed to eligible households.
Residents are limited up to a maximum of one half-ton pickup truck load of debris per voucher. They’re also limited to a maximum of four vehicle tires, but no equipment tires. Dark bags cannot be used.
The list of items that can’t be brought remains the same from previous years — construction debris; electronics such as televisions, computer monitors and radios, which can be taken to the transfer station at no cost any time during the year; textiles and hazardous waste. The county will set up Hazardous Waste Collection Days.
Last year was the first time village residents were asked to take their items to the transfer station rather than put them at curbside for pickup by Department of Public Works employees. Each village account holder received a non-transferrable voucher in the mail that entitled them to one trip.
The cleanup has typically been held in May, but restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic delayed its implementation. Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad had suggested moving the cleanup to June.
“I appreciate everybody’s flexibility on this, including our staff,” Mr. Currier said.
Spring cleanup for town of Massena residents who live outside the village limits began May 1 and runs until May 29. Like the village, a voucher system is being used for town residents, but with some modifications because of the temporary closure of the Massena Town Hall due to the pandemic.
Vouchers are available by calling the Massena Town Hall at 315-769-3588, ext. 2, or email bmossow@massena.us.
Residents will leave their name and phone number and will be contacted. Once town officials have the required information, they will mail vouchers, as well as additional information to residents.
Residents must have a voucher that is signed, dated and stamped by the town of Massena in order to bring their refuse to the transfer station.
