MASSENA — Village trustees have approved increasing Massena Rescue Squad accounts to cover estimated expenses that will be incurred from January to May.
They agreed during Tuesday’s meeting to increase the rescue squad equipment budget account by $10,000 and the contractual budget account by $111,235 to cover the estimated expenses.
They also approved increasing the Resource Recovery revenue account by $121,235.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said he had spoken with Treasurer Kevin Felt before this week’s meeting.
“This is based on the treasurer looking at expenses in the prior years,” he said.
Mr. Felt said he would begin reporting rescue squad expenses during his monthly reports to the village board starting in February. He will provide updates on Resource Recovery revenue, equipment expenses and contractual expenses, and will provide trustees with the year-to-date net profit or loss.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said the current Massena Rescue Squad Board of Managers that was appointed by town officials would remain in place to take care of incoming bills until at least February.
The village took over management of the Massena Rescue Squad from the town at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.
As the Dec. 31 deadline approached, the Massena Town Board approved resolutions authorizing former Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy to sign an intermunicipal agreement with the village, and authorized Mr. O’Shaughnessy to sign the asset transfer agreement between the town and village.
The asset transfer agreement transferred all the property and assets of the rescue squad to the village, but not the money. The town is paying bills that were generated up to the end of December and the village took over payment this month. The town kept any resource recovery money generated by the rescue squad until the end of the year.
During the village board’s October meeting, Trustee Francis J. Carvel said he had heard concerns about potential costs the village may have to absorb with the transfer. He said the concerns he heard regarded payments that would need to be made for equipment such as an ambulance, radios and other items.
“He said it’s not as rosy as what it looks like out there. First thing is, we’re going to be probably 75 days, 90 days before we get a penny coming in. So we’re going to pay one-quarter of that $534,000 (proposed budget). Plus, on top of that, they need $481,000 for equipment proposed for this year,” Mr. Carvel told trustees in October.
“So, we’re going to be behind by not getting any money from the town,” he added. “We’re going to be stuck for that period of time with no money coming in with a lot of expenses. And I don’t foresee how we’re going to ever recoup that part.”
In December, he voted against resolutions that authorized an agreement with Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit Inc.; an agreement with E5 Support Services and Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit Inc. for purposes related to emergency medical services; and an agreement with the town of Louisville and Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit Inc. to provide general ambulance services for $7,000 per year.
