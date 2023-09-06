MASSENA — Village trustees have scheduled an unsafe property hearing for 5 p.m. Tuesday to address what action to take on a building that was destroyed in a March 2022 fire and has a number of code violations.
The property, owned by Timothy D. Alguire, is at 23½ E. Orvis St. Two adults and four children were displaced, and a dog was killed in the fire, which was called in at 5:50 p.m. March 21, 2022. Fire departments from Massena, Louisville, Norfolk and Brasher-Winthrop responded. No one was home when the fire broke out.
Tuesday’s hearing is to consider the findings and recommendations in a code enforcement office report of violations, and to determine if the building is dangerous or unsafe. If it’s determined to be dangerous or unsafe, trustees will determine whether it should be repaired or demolished, and the owner would have 30 days to start any work. That would need to be completed within 60 days from the date it began “unless extended for a good cause.”
If the issues aren’t addressed, the village board would be authorized to demolish and remove the building, assess all expenses against the landowner, and institute a special proceeding to collect the cost of demolition, including legal expenses.
Code enforcement officer Aaron T. Hardy had suggested demolishing the building during his report to trustees in August.
“You can see chapter 120-4 has multiple items that deem it an unsafe structure, and I’ve highlighted eight different portions of that code that meet the unsafe structure,” Hardy said. “It would be my recommendation that we tear this building down and, before we can do that, we need to have a public hearing.”
His report cited a number of issues:
— It is open at the doorways, making it accessible or an object of attraction to minors, vagrants and/or other trespassers.
— Its interior walls or other vertical structural members list, lean or buckle to such as extent that a plumb line passing through the center of gravity falls outside the middle third of its base.
— Exclusive of its foundation, it shows 33% or more of damage to or deterioration of the supporting member or members, or 50% of damage to or deterioration of the non-supporting, enclosing or outside walls or covering.
— It has improperly distributed loads upon the floors or roofs or in which the same are overloaded or which has insufficient strength to be reasonably safe for the purpose used.
— It has been damaged by fire, wind or other causes so as to have become dangerous to life, safety or the general health and welfare of the occupants or the people of this village.
— It has become or is so dilapidated, decayed, unsafe or unsanitary, or utterly fails to provide the amenities essential to decent living that it is unfit for human habitation or is likely to cause sickness or disease so as to work injury to the health, safety or general welfare of those living therein or adjacent thereto.
— It has light, air and sanitation facilities which are inadequate to protect the health, safety or general welfare of human beings who live or may live therein.
— It has inadequate facilities for egress in cases of fire or panic, or has insufficient stairways, elevators, fire escapes or other means of access or egress.
— It has parts which have become so detached they may fail and injure members of the public or others’ property.
— Is or may become a place of rodent infestation.
— Presents any other danger to the health, safety, morals or general welfare of the public.
— Is unfit for the purposes for which it may be lawfully used.
