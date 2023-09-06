Massena village trustees meeting to address unsafe property

The Massena Village Board has scheduled an unsafe building hearing to address what action to take with a building at 23½ E. Orvis St. that has several structural issues following a fire last year. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Village trustees have scheduled an unsafe property hearing for 5 p.m. Tuesday to address what action to take on a building that was destroyed in a March 2022 fire and has a number of code violations.

The property, owned by Timothy D. Alguire, is at 23½ E. Orvis St. Two adults and four children were displaced, and a dog was killed in the fire, which was called in at 5:50 p.m. March 21, 2022. Fire departments from Massena, Louisville, Norfolk and Brasher-Winthrop responded. No one was home when the fire broke out.

