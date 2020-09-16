MASSENA — The village board has agreed to move forward in dissolving the village justice court and village justice despite concerns raised during their Tuesday meeting.
Under a resolution passed unanimously by trustees, the board “respectfully requests the assistance Justice Court personnel, the Town Council and the Town Justice Court office in effecting an orderly transition of the consolidation of the Village Court into the Town Court.”
Dissolution cannot take place until the end of the current justice’s term. The current justices are Joseph Brown and Eric Sharlow for the town court and Diana Dufresne for the village court. Mr. Brown also serves as acting village justice.
Ms. Dufresne had been appointed by the village board to replace Patrick Serguson following his retirement. That term does not expire until 2022, and Ms. Dufresne has been nominated by the Massena Democratic Committee to run on this November’s ticket to finish out the term.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier said dissolving the village court was one way to help downsize village government. He said studies that had been done have recommended merging the town and village courts or dissolving the village court. But, until now, no action had been taken.
“One of the points that has been brought up is that it’s a small piece of the overall budget. There are a number of small pieces that add up. All those add up to much bigger items,” Mr. Currier said. “We’re looking at ways we can do better, be more efficient and save more money. Two justices for Massena is not an entirely new concept.”
Mr. Sharlow was among those who opposed the move. He said information was missing from the last reorganization study that had been done, which strongly recommended merging the two courts.
“No one at the courts was approached about data. I was really amazed there were no facts or figures attached to the study,” he said. “The rush and the lack of coordination could be detrimental at this point in time.”
He said the savings by dissolving the village court would be “miniscule.”
“We heard about the service costs. We can save a little here, save a little there. It’s miniscule, it’s a total lack of service that people use within the village. To dissolve the court would be taking one more service away,” Mr. Sharlow said.
He said, in addition to court dates on the calendar, “there’s people in and out of the courts” to pay fines, file petitions and other services.
At the same time, he said, “We have a police department that is by far the largest in St. Lawrence County. Those village police officers doing their jobs are creating business for the courts.”
Arraignments have also become “more intense,” meaning more time with each case, Mr. Sharlow said. He said a public defender must be available for every arraignment for a misdemeanor and above. Usual arraignments may take anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour, he said.
David LaBelle and Dennis Kemison from the Northern New York Landlord Association also spoke out against the dissolution.
“We’re really having trouble seeing where the balance is here. It’s no great fiscal savings. There’s no great benefit we can determine to dissolving the court,” Mr. LaBelle said.
He and Mr. Kemison had addressed the board during their August meeting. They said losing the village court would mean creating more time to deal with tenant issues. Mr. LaBelle had said if all cases were handled by the Massena Town Court, it would double the court’s workload and create more of a wait for legal issues that needed to be resolved.
“It seems we’re given very little consideration in this matter. If it was a great fiscal benefit, we would agree with it, too,” Mr. LaBelle said Tuesday. “We have to agree with Judge Sharlow that it seems like we’re getting less for our money. This at least was a service that kept us feeling there was hope.”
