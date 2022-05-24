MASSENA — Village trustees have agreed to move forward with fleet management of village vehicles in Massena, a move that a representative from Enterprise Fleet Management has said will save them more than $400,000 over 10 years.
But, it wasn’t unanimous. Mayor Gregory M. Paquin and trustees Chad L. Simpson and Christine M. Winston voted to move forward, while Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire and Trustee Francis J. Carvel voted no during Tuesday’s monthly meeting.
The resolution authorized Mr. Paquin to sign the master equity lease agreement, an amendment to the master equity lease agreement, a maintenance management and fleet rental agreement, a maintenance agreement, an agreement to sell customer vehicles, limited power of attorney and Enterprise Fleet Management credit application.
“I will be voting no on this, and there’s a few reasons,” Mr. LeBire said.
He said, while the program is good, particularly for larger fleets, he is concerned about the cost and the need for the service.
“When you dig into the data behind their presentation … their cost of ownership had a maintenance figure. The maintenance figure is an industry figure that is used very accurately in terms of the operation and whatnot. It includes a maintenance component of labor,” Mr. LeBire said. “We are not going to save the labor component because we’re not eliminating mechanic positions because obviously we need mechanics for our other equipment and vehicles. So, immediately you have an impact on the amount of savings being realized.”
In addition, he said, “It’s also dependent on the equity, which we’re taking good steps and potentially protecting the equity.”
But, he added, “I also have concerns about how it ties the hands of future boards, whether it’s people sitting here now or in the future.”
“It makes an assumption about vehicle purchases when calculating your savings,” Mr. LeBire said. “The reality is in two or three years, if there’s three vehicles that are being requested in the budget and it’s a really tight budget, there’s a good chance that this board might say, ‘We can’t do three, we can only do two.’ But, the moment you sign on to this Enterprise agreement, you have to keep that schedule. Otherwise your equity goes out the window. Your equity goes out the window and your savings go down considerably. So, I’m just not comfortable with the way it locks us in.”
Ms. Winston said she was in favor of the agreement.
“Based on the presentation, the research, it seems to be cost-effective. Other communities are using it. It keeps our vehicles in tip-top shape and it frees the DPW (Department of Public Works) employees to do other things,” she said. “With that being said, I will be interested to see the data in one year to see if it really is cost-effective and how much so.”
Mr. Carvel said it didn’t make sense to have new vehicles that would be used for heavy tasks. He cited a nearby construction company and its vehicles for employees in the field.
“They have something that’s 10 or 15 years old because they know they’re going to go out to get a manhole cover. They don’t care how they get it on the truck. They throw it on the truck or something like that. We have the village going out to get brush. The sides are going to be scratched. It just comes with the territory. It’s not that they’re bad employees. It’s just how things happen in that business. That’s the construction business,” he said.
“This is a good plan at the very beginning. We’re going to get some new vehicles. Everybody’s going to be happy with driving around in a brand new car. But, after a couple years, you’re locked in. You have no more equity. You have no more ownership of vehicles,” Mr. Carvel said. “If you want to back out of this, you have to pay it off or continually pay those leases until your vehicles are paid off. You’re not going to be paying for one or two. You’re going to be paying for numerous vehicles until they’re paid off. Where’s the savings? Owning your own vehicles, you can decide when you want to replace them if you have the money.”
But, Mr. Simpson said, the village has vehicles that needed to be replaced.
“We would have a fleet of brand new vehicles where we wouldn’t be in that position anymore. I think there’s some benefits that are not quantifiable, like it’s great for morale. You’re not worried about it. It frees up a lot of our mechanics. Second of all, you’re in a vehicle where you’re not worried that it’s going to break down, particularly for police officers,” he said.
But, Mr. LeBire cautioned, “Keep in mind that those savings are based on the assumption that we are going to purchase X amount of vehicles every year for the next 10 years. So, they’re not necessarily true savings. I’m really fearful given what we’re seeing everywhere with everything else, that in two or three years you guys are going to be forced to do a tax cap override. And you want to talk about morale issues. Talk to village taxpayers when that happens.”
