MASSENA — Village of Massena trustees passed a resolution this week that allows Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad to negotiate rates and services for commercial and public agencies that want to use the village’s wastewater treatment plant.
Mr. Fayad said the ordinance, passed following a public hearing, allows the village to accept third party waste from septic haulers. But, in some cases, content from an outside source makes the plant work harder, creating additional expense, he said.
With the change, the village can accept third party septic waste, at Mr. Fayad’s discretion, at a rate of 10 cents a gallon, and non-septic waste at a price to be determined by Mr. Fayad if all the permitting criteria has been approved.
The rate charged will at a minimum cover the incremental full costs of providing the service, ensuring the village wasn’t losing money. That would include the “soft costs” — the cost of personnel as well as any added electric or utility costs that impact the village.
“We just want to make sure we’re balanced there. That’s the whole intention behind it,” Mr. Fayad said.
He told trustees in January that the change would make the local law similar to the ordinance regarding refuse, which “allows a little bit of leeway for the superintendent to negotiate rates.”
He said the change in the local law was spurred by a phone call from an outside party that wanted to discharge non-septic waste into the wastewater treatment plant. That discharge would have made the plant work harder, which would have increased the cost.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier said the outside party was from Heuvelton and was already using Ogdensburg’s plant, but also wanted to use Massena’s facility. He said the outside party held off on making a decision about whether to accept the waste until it held its public hearing.
He said the changes had been reviewed by the village’s attorney before they were opened for public discussion this week.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said the changes don’t mean that they’ll automatically accept waste. It just gives Mr. Fayad the discretion to charge a higher rate for non-septic waste.
