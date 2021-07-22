MASSENA — The demolition and removal of an East Orvis Street building that was gutted in a November 2016 fire will have to wait.
Village trustees had advertised for bids for the work. But they received only one response, and trustees said during their Tuesday meeting that the $46,975 quote was too high.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad said that price could potentially go higher because of other costs associated with the project, such as air qualify monitoring.
“So you’re looking at probably $50,000 for the demolition and removal of that building,” he said.
Code Enforcement Officer Aaron Hardy said he had reached out to larger contractors to try and get more bids, and also sent emails, but was unsuccessful in receiving more than one. Contractors had until July 16 to place their bids.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire wondered if any of the contractors had provided feedback about the project.
“The little bit of feedback we did get was, ‘Oh yeah, thanks for that. We’ll look into it,’” Mr. Hardy said.
After meeting with Mr. Fayad, Village Administrator Monique Chatland and Treasurer Kevin Felt, Mr. Hardy’s recommendation was to advertise again in the hope of receiving additional and more competitive bids.
Mr. LeBire said he was in favor of seeking more bids.
“Why not give it another shot and see if we can get some companies to bid,” he said. “This has to come down this year.”
“This has been kicking around for quite some time,” Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld said.
Trustee Francis Carvel suggested they might receive more bids if they waited until the fall.
The contractor will be responsible for a number of tasks, including notifying the proper agencies for utility stake-out and disconnect and ensuring all services are disconnected.
They must also remove and properly dispose of all debris, demolish foundation walls 1.5 feet below finish grade, back fill the entire void with sand, gravel or other approved fill, place 4 inches of topsoil on the disturbed area, and place grass seed and straw covering or hydro seed.
In addition, they must replace any and all damaged public sidewalks, roadways or other areas as a result of demolition activity, and repair all damaged structures and all utilities as a result of demolition activity.
The project is offered “where is” and “as is,” according to the legal notice seeking bids.
The property at 104 East Orvis St. had been condemned by the village’s code enforcement officer and is considered to be in violation of village code.
During their May meeting, village trustees had approved giving the owner 30 days after being served with papers by the code enforcement officer to address the structure, but in the meantime seeking bids for demolition if that became necessary.
No action had been taken on the property since 2019 when village trustees accepted a bid to remove a structurally unsafe porch from the building. The contract was awarded to Lavigne Construction, the low bidder of four companies, at $6,750.
