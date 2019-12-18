MASSENA — Village of Massena officials plan to review their spring cleanup procedures after hearing concerns following this year’s effort.
This was the first year the Department of Public Works did not pick up items that were placed curbside by village residents. Instead, residents received a non-transferrable voucher to take their items directly to the transfer station within a one-week time period. The voucher entitled them to one trip, with up to a half-ton pickup load of tarped items.
Town of Massena residents, on the other hand, received two vouchers and had a month to take their items to the transfer station.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier said the new procedure was “relatively successful” with no major issues. The cost of the operation, which was $78,000 in 2017, dropped to just about $28,000 in 2019.
However, he said, there were some concerns. Following the cleanup, some residents shared their concerns about not having a vehicle to transport items to the transfer station. Others were concerned that the hours of operation weren’t compatible with their work schedules.
Mr. Currier said another issue that came up concerned individuals who go away for the winter, typically called “snowbirds,” who did not receive vouchers.
“So when they get back they didn’t have a voucher. We’ll have to look at how we’re going to solve that problem,” he said.
Mr. Currier said there was also interest in extending the spring cleanup.
“We’ve had some interest in not requiring the north side one week and the south side one week,” he said.
He said he understood some of the difficulties individuals were having with the new procedures. Mr. Currier said he had to borrow his son’s truck to get items to the transfer station.
“I had it all set up and something fell through. Those last few days I was sort of struggling a little bit. So I can understand for people that are working, that there may be some challenges,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire echoed those concerns.
“I needed to use someone’s truck. They weren’t available on Saturday. I ended up using half a vacation day. I can certainly understand and relate to those who struggled to find the resources at the right time,” he said.
Mr. LeBire said they should consider extending the time frame for residents to get their items to the transfer station.
“I wouldn’t mind seeing the time frame expanded, whether it’s simply removing the north-south requirement or keep north and south and expanding each,” he said. “Giving some additional time wouldn’t be a bad idea.”
Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad said there was a “third player” in the process that would need to be considered — St. Lawrence County.
“They’re the ones that are really requesting the split time” to avoid having too many individuals at one time, he said.
Mr. LeBire said he would also like to discuss expanding the voucher program.
“The town outside the village does two. Why can’t we do two? I’m not opposed to considering that. I don’t mind having a second voucher,” he said.
Mr. Currier said he would meet with Mr. Fayad to consider options and would return to trustees with a recommendation.
