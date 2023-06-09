MASSENA — Massena village trustees have set a public hearing as they seek Community Development Block Grant funding to develop a preliminary engineering report regarding the potential replacement of the Bowers Street water tower.
The report would also examine a river crossing water line replacement.
The public hearing is set for the board’s next meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 20.
The Housing Trust Fund Corporation will make available approximately $20 million in state CDBG program funds for federal fiscal year 2023. The village plans to request $50,000 to evaluate its water system planning, including but not limited to the water storage tank replacement and river crossing water line replacement.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller had told trustees in March that the water tower on Bowers Street needed to be addressed based on the findings from an engineering report completed in 2019. He said that could mean $2.5 million in repairs or possibly a new tower, and it’s necessary to start building funds back up to address those projects.
“Those issues are not fixing themselves. It’s not getting any better,” Mr. Miller said. “I know there’s grant money out there, but grant money is usually not 100% funding a project.”
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin, speaking during the March meeting, said the water tower, while “iconic,” could come down in favor of a new one.
“I’m going to throw out something here to at least start prepping the public,” he said. “When you look at water towers, it might be cost-effective to have a new one. A new one isn’t going to look like the old one.”
He said that project could be “years away” and, if it happens, department officials would do their best to make it an iconic symbol of Massena.
During this week’s special meeting, trustees also gave authorization to execute an engineer planning grant award for evaluation of the village’s wastewater treatment plant facility and Grasse River sewer shed.
They had previously approved a professional services agreement with LaBella Associates DPC for the Grasse River sewershed evaluation. The $50,000 cost is covered by a 2022 New York State Environmental Facilities Corp. Engineering Planning Grant.
LaBella Associates will evaluate whether the sewer line needs to be repaired or replaced.
“It will give us different options from the shape that it’s in. Then, they will make recommendations and they will go after grant funding for us when they present that to the board,” Mr. Miller told trustees in May.
Trustees had also authorized an agreement with Wright-Pierce Engineering Consultants for the wastewater treatment plant facility plan. Mr. Miller said grant funding was also covering that study.
“It’s an evaluation as to what’s going to be needed for the upgrades,” he said last month. “It’s a lot more complex than just the Grasse River sewershed. Obviously, with the wastewater treatment plan, there’s a lot of moving parts, a lot of things that need to be looked at that are there now and that’s going to be needed there for the future. So it’s a little more dynamic.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.