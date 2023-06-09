Massena sets public hearing about replacing water tower

Massena village trustees are seeking grant funding to study the potential replacement of the Bowers Street water tower. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Massena village trustees have set a public hearing as they seek Community Development Block Grant funding to develop a preliminary engineering report regarding the potential replacement of the Bowers Street water tower.

The report would also examine a river crossing water line replacement.

