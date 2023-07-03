Massena village trustees set hearing to discuss leaf pickup

Village trustees will take comments during their July 18 meeting on plans to require the use of paper bags for curbside pickup of leaves and grass cuttings. If approved, the change to the local law would mean no more plastic bags could be used for those items if they were placed curbside for pickup by the Department of Public Works. However, they could be used if individuals took their items to the former DPW site on South Main Street. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Village trustees will take comments during their July 18 meeting on plans to require the use of paper bags for curbside pickup of leaves and grass cuttings.

If approved, the change to the local law would mean no more plastic bags could be used for those items if they were placed curbside for pickup by the Department of Public Works.

