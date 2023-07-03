MASSENA — Village trustees will take comments during their July 18 meeting on plans to require the use of paper bags for curbside pickup of leaves and grass cuttings.
If approved, the change to the local law would mean no more plastic bags could be used for those items if they were placed curbside for pickup by the Department of Public Works.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller had suggested the change.
“We’re probably one of the only communities here that is still allowing this. They’ve gone to paper,” he said in May.
Miller said one of the reasons curbside pickup was taking so long was because DPW employees had to rip the plastic bags open and dump the leaves into the refuse truck. They would be able to throw the paper bags directly into the refuse truck without opening them.
“The whole purpose behind this is it will speed up the pickup process where the guys don’t have to rip the thing open. They can just throw it in and bring it down and it makes for a much quicker pickup,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said during June’s meeting.
Plastic bags can still be used for individuals who take their leaves directly to the former Department of Public Works site on South Main Street. The gate is open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays for brush drop-off. That’s in addition to the 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours the gate is open from Monday through Friday. The gate is closed on holidays.
“It’s nice to have the gate open,” said Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan, who uses the service to dispose of his leaves and grass cuttings.
Paquin said they needed to ensure residents knew the plastic bag option was still available if they took their items to the former DPW site.
“I think we need to make sure at that hearing that we explain to everyone that you can still bring your own plastic. But, you have to rip it apart and throw it away. Paper is just going to be for pickup. We have to make sure we do a good job of educating the public on that,” he said.
Miller said paper bags are available for purchase from several retailers, including Home Depot, Triple A and Walmart.
Officials are shooting for the fall to institute the change.
According to the village code, hedge clippings, branches and tree trimming are picked up curbside in April, May, September and October.
“When a special event occurs impacting a number of properties, at the discretion of the Superintendent of Public Works, additional collections may occur,” it reads.
