Mayor: Massena brush rules abused

Massena residents can drop off leaves at the old Department of Public Works site on South Main Street. If they choose to have them picked up curbside by the Department of Public Works, they may have to be bagged in paper trash bags rather than plastic starting in the fall. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Paper bags may be in the future for village of Massena residents who want to put their leaves by the curb for pickup by the Department of Public Works.

Village trustees will hold a public hearing on July 18 to amend the village code to require paper bags be used in place of plastic bags for curbside pickup. Plastic bags can still be used for individuals who take their leaves directly to the former Department of Public Works site on South Main Street.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.