MASSENA — With expenses outpacing revenues in the village of Massena’s water fund, trustees have set a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. May 16 to take comments on plans to raise the water rates.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin told trustees during his budget presentation this week that expenses are projected to be $2,242,105, while revenues are projected at $2,055,468.
“As you guys saw in the budget presentation, our expenses are outweighing our revenues. So, we would like to have a discussion about the possibility of moving the rates anywhere between 2 to 4%,” he said.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said they’ve been seeing issues with the transmission distribution system that need to be addressed.
“We’ve got failures in the Raquette River crossing. Now we’ve got a failure at the George Street crossing,” he said.
He also said the Massena water tower on Bowers Street needed to be addressed based on the findings from an engineering report completed in 2019. He said that could mean $2.5 million in repairs or possibly a new tower, and they needed to start building funds back up to address those projects.
“Those issues are not fixing themselves. It’s not getting any better,” Mr. Miller said. “I know there’s grant money out there, but grant money is usually not 100% funding a project.”
Mr. Paquin said there was the possibility that the water tower, while “iconic,” could come down in favor of a new one.
“I’m going to throw out something here to at least start prepping the public. When you look at water towers, it might be cost-effective to have a new one. A new one isn’t going to look like the old one,” he said.
He said that could be “years away” and, if it happened, they would do their best to also make it an iconic symbol of Massena.
“But, I think it’s important that we start prepping people. That water tower is in dire need of some work. If it’s more cost-effective to build a new one, the new ones do not look like that,” Mr. Paquin said.
“I think that’s always important that people understand that,” Mr. Miller said.
Trustee Christine M. Winston asked if the newer towers were smaller than the current one.
“You still have the same amount of gallons, but you wouldn’t have that type of a structure,” Mr. Miller said.
He said it would look like a silo instead.
“It’s glass lined in there. The maintenance on them is basically nil. That’s the future. That’s what people are building,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.