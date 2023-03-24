MASSENA — With expenses outpacing revenues in the village of Massena’s water fund, trustees have set a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. May 16 to take comments on plans to raise the water rates.

Mayor Gregory M. Paquin told trustees during his budget presentation this week that expenses are projected to be $2,242,105, while revenues are projected at $2,055,468.

