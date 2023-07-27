Massena village trustees take action to address unsafe buildings

After having no success reaching the property owners, Massena village trustees have taken action to address what they say are unsafe buildings on Sycamore Street and Woodlawn Avenue. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — After having no success reaching the property owners, village trustees have taken action to address what they say are unsafe buildings on Sycamore Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

Among four separate actions, trustees authorized emergency repair and/or securing of unsafe buildings at 56 and 58 Sycamore St. and 98 Woodlawn Ave.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.