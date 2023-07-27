Massena village trustees take action to address unsafe buildings

MASSENA — After having no success reaching the property owners, village trustees have taken action to address what they say are unsafe buildings on Sycamore Street and Woodlawn Avenue.
Among four separate actions, trustees authorized emergency repair and/or securing of unsafe buildings at 56 and 58 Sycamore St. and 98 Woodlawn Ave.
“This building is uninhabitable,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.
Other properties that were addressed were located at 59 and 61 Sycamore St.; 63, 65 and 67 Sycamore St.; and 69 and 71 Sycamore St.
Code enforcement officers Aaron T. Hardy and Walter Bean said the properties are in desperate need of repair, have been inhabited by vagrants and animals, and are not up to code. They said in many cases the buildings with the exception of one have no power, sewer or water service. Bean said one building has electrical service.
He said the property owners are from out of the area and difficult to contact. The code enforcement office has reached out to the owners multiple times and have not been able to make contact since the first week of the COVID-19 pandemic, dating back to March 2020.
“It’s the same old game,” Bean said. “Property owners, they don’t care about Massena.”
Paquin suggested that when code enforcement officers secure the building, they contact the police department and have an officer accompany them to clear the buildings.
“We want to make sure no one gets hurt,” he said.
“We already planned on it. We’re going to take every precaution when we do,” Hardy said.
The discussion took place at the same meeting that trustee Kenneth J. McGowan said they need to consider setting up some kind of an apartment registry in light of a recent South Main Street fire that claimed the lives of three people.
“That will help the fire department get a grasp on who’s living in these apartments, who the owners are, any complaints,” McGowan said. “We have to do something. We need to help address it with the fire department so they can get a grasp.”
He said the registry would assist them in knowing information about apartments in the village before situations such as a fire.
“I know it’s been brought up in the past. There was no interest in it. I think we have to do something. That’s just how I feel,” he said.
Hardy agreed, saying, “I think it’s a great idea.”
He said the state requires local code offices to inspect some buildings every three years.
“It’s very challenging to get a hold of some of these out-of-town landlords,” he said.
Hardy said the registry would require landlords to maintain yearly communication with the code enforcement office. The registry would be located at Massena Town Hall, which he said would “make things a lot easier and quicker.”
