MASSENA — Massena village trustees have authorized the emergency repair and indoor securing of what they say is an unsafe building at 11 Kathleen St.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said squatters have become an issue at the house, which is owned by a bank in California.
“There have been some properties that are starting to become issues. One on Kathleen Street was becoming an issue with squatters. Fortunately, that group has actually found proper housing, so they left that building,” he said.
Mr. Paquin said they’ve asked the bank officials to go through an eviction process and to take care of the property, “to no avail.”
“Our village attorney sent them issues and they didn’t even bother responding,” he said. “So, this allows us to go properly secure the building, board up the building and make sure no squatters get back in there.”
He said the code enforcement officer would continue to watch to property to ensure no squatters returned to the house.
“If any neighbor sees something, please don’t hesitate to call,” Mr. Paquin said. “But, if you’re a property owner and your property is sitting vacant, I strongly urge you to at a minimum every two weeks please go check on your property because squatters that inhabit that property are able to establish a mailing address after 30 days. You’re going to have a hell of a time evicting them.”
He said the eviction laws were established “because of some unscrupulous landlords in the city.”
“Unfortunately, the state sometimes thinks that one size fits all and what not, so that’s an issue,” Mr. Paquin said. “I know the neighbors, it’s caused them some angst, and I hope this kind of helps. Hopefully that property eventually gets sold and it’s rehabilitated.”
“This is one of those homes that has the potential to be a really nice home for somebody. This will prevent it from hopefully getting trashed shall we say and allow it to withstand the weather for the next little while until it eventually gets sold,” Code Enforcement Officer Aaron T. Hardy said.
Ron LaDuke, one of the Kathleen Street neighbors, said they were keeping an eye on the house.
“We do have eyes over there. We’re all trying to work real hard to keep other people from coming into the property. I’m happy to help,” he said.
He said he was looking out on behalf of elderly residents in the neighborhood and his grandchildren.
“We want to keep them safe. That’s my big concern. I appreciate you all doing something about it,” Mr. LaDuke said.
Mr. Paquin said the Department of Public Works should be addressing the situation next week.
“So, keep an eye on it,” he said.
“They are keeping a good eye on it,” Mr. LaDuke said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.