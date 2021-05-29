MASSENA — With more development taking place along the Grasse River in the village, some projects planned as part of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan could help spur more economic activity.
Village Administrator Monique Chatland, who serves on the Massena Local Waterfront Revitalization Committee, discussed a couple of those projects with village trustees.
“There’s a lot of good discussion, I thought,” she said.
Among those ideas was a river walk along the river to connect the businesses. The boundary focuses on the Grasse River from Veterans Memorial Park on Andrews Street to the Parker Avenue bridge.
“As you know, there’s been some development down on Water Street,” Ms. Chatland said.
She said they’re also hoping to develop Wavy Waters Park, a piece of vacant land owned by the village farther down on Water Street. Nightengale Elementary School student Laelah Derushia won top honors in a contest to name the proposed Water Street park.
The village has contracted with Barton & Loguidice to assist the Massena Local Waterfront Revitalization Committee in developing the plan. The committee includes Ms. Chatland, James Murphy, Michael McCabe, William Fiacco, Jason Hendricks, Steve Nadeau, Marina LaBaff, Nathan LaShomb and Peter Skomsky.
“We meet regularly trying to determine exactly how and the best way to proceed for the village and hopefully come up with a plan and move it forward. We’re proceeding with the plan, and we’ll go from there,” Ms. Chatland said.
She said the village received a grant from the state to fund the process. The total grant is for $585,755 and Ms. Chatland said the village would be responsible for half. However, she said, in-kind services, attending meetings and other activities contribute to the local share.
“This is a grant from Department of State. There are two components to it. One is the actual creation of the plan, and then the second component is the construction aspect of it,” Ms. Chatland said. “We’ve had numerous meetings and we just actually had our first public information meeting. Prior to that, we had developed a Waterfront Advisory Committee. Then we did stakeholder outreach.”
The group identified a number of stakeholders, including local property owners, developers, individuals interested in recreation, the Massena Town Council, educational representatives, financial institutions and youth groups.
The goal, she said, was to “gather input on what they would like to see with the assets.”
“We’ll be looking to come up with a draft plan, which we’re kind of at, but we just don’t have it in the actual format,” Ms. Chatland said.
More than 20 participants took part in the first public information meeting held in April. The group expects to have a preliminary plan completed and a community open house in the late summer. The State Environmental Quality Review and New York State Department of State referral is scheduled for late fall, along with a village board public hearing and final plan.
