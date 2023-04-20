MASSENA — The Massena Volunteer Fire Department will be opening its doors along with other fire departments as part of Saturday’s annual RecruitNY statewide initiative to recruit volunteers.
Massena’s open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the station, 34 Andrews St.
“It’s a New York state recruitment retention weekend, so a lot of the fire departments are doing it. So, we’re taking part in it,” First Assistant Chief Thomas C. Miller said. “We’re going to do an open house from 10 to 2. We’re going to do ladder operations. We’re going to do a hose rolling demonstration for the kids. We’re going to have free hot dogs. And we’re going to do some fire prevention speeches and station tours.”
Visitors will have an opportunity to try on gear, view firefighting activities, and talk with volunteers to discuss the requirements and rewards of joining. Applications will be available that day.
“These activities give visitors a taste of what it means to be in the fire service,” he said. “If they want to stop down and check out the equipment and check out the station and watch the guys do a little drilling, that’s all we’re looking for.”
Mr. Miller said potential volunteers must be 21 or older and undergo a physical and background check.
“Then, you have to be able to pass the training,” he said.
Applications are reviewed by an Investigating Committee, which does the background check on the individual. Then, the individual will meet with the committee.
“They ask questions like an interview. Then, the Investigating Committee will report to the body whether they’re in favor of the member or not. Then, we vote them in,” Mr. Miller said.
Volunteer fire departments across New York state have been faced with decreased membership and increased call volume. Massena provides mutual aid to surrounding communities as far as Malone in Franklin County.
“I believe in the last 10 years volunteerism has dropped 28%,” he said.
Like most volunteer fire departments, Massena needs to bolster its ranks so it can continue to provide the optimum level of protection for its residents. Their bylaws call for 63 members and they’re currently at 50.
“We could use a dozen,” Mr. Miller said.
