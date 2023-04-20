The Massena Volunteer Fire Department will be opening its doors along with other fire department as part of Saturday’s annual RecruitNY statewide initiative to recruit volunteers. Massena’s open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the station, 34 Andrews St. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Volunteer Fire Department will be opening its doors along with other fire departments as part of Saturday’s annual RecruitNY statewide initiative to recruit volunteers.

Massena’s open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the station, 34 Andrews St.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.