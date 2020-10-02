MASSENA — The Massena Volunteer Fire Department welcomed Kathryn Favaro and Bill Doyle of Seaway Valley Prevention Council and The Valley Recovery Center, at its training facility located on County Route 37 Saturday.
That morning 27 members of the all-volunteer squad were trained on the administrating of Narcan (naloxone) as well how to spot a potential overdose and the necessary steps one can take to potentially save a life.
“We would like to thank the staff of Seaway Valley Prevention Council as well as St. Lawrence County Opioid Overdose Prevention Program -459 for taking the time to help continue the education of our firefighters and for doing their part in making our community better for everyone. As we all know this is a growing problem, not just in Massena, but the rest of the North County as well. We will work together to encourage further education and training of our community members to support a healthier community and ultimately save lives,” Second Fire Chief, Tom Miller said
To receive the training, which is free, contact Seaway Valley Prevention Council at 315-713-4861 or St. Lawrence County Opioid Overdose Prevention Program -459 at 315-386-2189 or email narcan@stlawco.org to get a kit mailed to you.
