MASSENA — An engine used by the Massena Volunteer Fire Department is on its last legs, and members are searching to find out the cost of a replacement.
“Engine 28 is roughly 27, 28 years old. The average lifespan for that particular kind (of vehicle) is about 25 years old,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire told village trustees.
Fire officials said the engine is one of the department’s “workhorses,” responding to all vehicle fires and accidents in the district. It’s also the second engine to structure fires and is frequently used at draft sites to supply water.
“Things are cracking and breaking on it. Twenty-eight is starting to show its internal plumbing,” Foreman Aaron Hardy said.
Mr. LeBire said the longer the vehicle is in service, the more repairs it needs.
“We’re not in terrible shape with it, but it’s starting to rear its ugly head, more repetitive repairs than we would like to see. Of course, this is not something you just take to your local garage. This is something that is specialized. That means time, money and expense,” he said.
He was asked to address village trustees about the issue to see if they would approve the start of research to replace the engine.
“It’s not committing us to a purchase at this point in time. But it gives them the go-ahead,” Mr. LeBire said.
He said the process could take a year to a year-and-a-half to complete.
“If there’s no objection from the board, my advice to them was to start the research,” he said.
That research includes coming up with specifications, determining what’s available and what’s comparable, “what is it we would need, what is it we don’t need, those types of things,” Mr. LeBire said.
“They have started some very preliminary work. But if there’s no objection, I encourage them to continue over the coming months,” he said.
Trustees said they had no problem with moving ahead with the research.
Mr. LeBire said that, during that research period, they could see how the engine was holding out and determine what kind of cost the village was looking at to replace it.
