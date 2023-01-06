MASSENA — It was a busy 2022 for the Massena Volunteer Fire Department.
The department handled 898 emergency calls last year, a 35% increase in the number of calls from 2021. Included in the numbers were 334 emergency medical services calls with the Massena Rescue Squad, whether it was to provide a driver or lift assistance.
“They saw an increase in their call volume. They had a record year, too, for the number of calls. That obviously affects us. They may need assistance getting somebody out of the house,” 2nd Assistant Chief Thomas C. Miller said.
The largest number of fire-related calls, 134, were for commercial alarm activations, followed by 71 motor vehicle accidents, 59 requests for lifting assistance, 41 outside fires, 38 calls for trees/wires/poles down, 29 residential alarm activations, 25 pump details, 21 carbon monoxide alarm activations, 21 structure fires and 20 possible structure fires.
Other calls were for odor investigation (19), miscellaneous fires (15), vehicle fires (13), traffic control (12), smoke investigation (11), electrical fires (8), hazardous materials (8), grass fires (5), mutual aid to the Massena Police Department (4), public service (4), mutual aid standby (2), ice/water rescue (2) and technical rescue (2).
The department responded with an average of 16 firefighters per call, and they had average response time of just under four minutes in the department’s 68-square-mile district.
Mr. Miller said the station is manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That allows members to respond to calls quickly, he said.
“They get the engine out and on the scene so the volunteers can respond directly to the scene. It makes us successful in our response time of getting there as quickly as possible. We always say early detection is the key,” he said.
He said mutual aid is an important part of the department’s mission.
“Mutual aid is important because obviously the lack of volunteers across the United States is affecting the north country. Mutual aid is really crucial, and we provide mutual aid to all surrounding companies, and they provide mutual aid to us,” Mr. Miller said.
In addition, the department’s career firefighters, who also work as code enforcement officers, responded to 794 code complaints, performed 338 fire inspections, and issued 260 building permits.
The department also handed out 41 car seats and checked 25 car seats during the year.
