Massena fire department reports 35% rise in calls

It was a busy 2022 for the Massena Volunteer Fire Department. They handled 898 emergency calls last year, a 35% increase in the number of calls from 2021. Courtesy of Massena Volunteer Fire Department

MASSENA — It was a busy 2022 for the Massena Volunteer Fire Department.

The department handled 898 emergency calls last year, a 35% increase in the number of calls from 2021. Included in the numbers were 334 emergency medical services calls with the Massena Rescue Squad, whether it was to provide a driver or lift assistance.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.