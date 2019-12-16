MASSENA — Courtney B. Ritchie, 31, of Massena, was charged by state police Friday with second-degree harassment and second-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
Police said that during a domestic incident she scratched an unidentified victim with her finger nails and repeatedly struck the victim with her fists.
Police further allege that she used a golf club, a meat mallet and an ice scraper to cause more than $3,000 in damage to the victim’s truck.
She was arraigned in Town Court and released on her own recognizance with orders to re-appear in court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.