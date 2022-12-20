MASSENA — A mother who went into labor before being able to reach a hospital got to meet the dispatcher who helped her deliver the baby over the phone during a 911 call early on Thanksgiving morning.
Cara E. Lake, of Massena, said she woke up that morning around 3:45 a.m. “with really strong contractions, and in a panic.”
“I was screaming,” she said.
She called Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and they instructed her to call 911. Ms. Lake didn’t think she’d be going into labor, and had been planning to be induced not long after the surprise delivery happened. Shortly after the call, her water broke, and she yelled to her stepmother, Christine L. Harvey, to come to her aid.
“I woke up at 4:30 and at 4:48 we had the baby. It was so fast,” Ms. Harvey said.
“I was kind of terrified,” Ms. Lake said, “too terrified to focus on what was being said” over the phone, so Ms. Harvey’s help was crucial.
A St. Lawrence County dispatch supervisor who took the call, Michael A. LeClair, coached Ms. Lake through the delivery process over the phone. Dispatchers use a computer program that will walk them through the steps to handle pretty much any emergency situation they type into it, including delivering a baby, while the caller waits for first responders.
“We received the 911 call,” Mr. LeClair said. “It all happened very quick. With the help of (Ms. Harvey), we delivered the baby safely.”
“I was nervous. Big sigh of relief when I heard the baby crying,” he said. “I’ve been there almost seven years and never delivered a baby.”
By the time Evelynn was born, first responders showed up to take her and mom to a hospital. They were EMTs from Tri-Town Rescue — Gordon J. Compeau, James F. Hartford and Tyler S. Savage. Also responding was Carlos F. Holcomb Jr. from the Massena Fire Department. Chris D. Towler from Potsdam Rescue was also dispatched because he has special training in advanced life support.
Also answering the call, but not able to be present with Ms. Lake and Evelynn on Tuesday afternoon with the rest of the team, was Justin Niles, a paid fire driver from the Massena Fire Department.
“They couldn’t have gotten there at a more perfect time,” Ms. Lake said.
When the ambulance arrived, Ms. Lake said she was getting scared she could have bled out. She was bleeding excessively from postpartum hemorrhaging, and they didn’t have anything sterile to cut the umbilical cord.
“If they didn’t get there, I didn’t know how long I was going to make it,” Ms. Lake said.
Over the phone, Mr. LeClair told them to just tie the cord off until the ambulance arrived, “with a shoelace, anything,” he said.
The EMTs arrived and took Ms. Lake to the hospital. After a short time there, she returned home with her daughter, who is happy and healthy.
