Massena woman charged with controlled substance possession, sale

MASSENA — The Massena Police Department arrested Ka-Trina Stephenson, 32, on a sealed indictment warrant and charged her with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic intent to sell) and two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (narcotic).
She was arraigned in St. Lawrence County Court and was sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.