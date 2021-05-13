MALONE — State police have arrested a Massena woman in connection with a fatal car crash in Malone from 2019.
Lisa L. Rupert, 44, was charged Wednesday with two counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into a Nov. 8, 2019, crash that resulted in two deaths.
Police allege Rupert was traveling east in a 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Route 37 in the town of Malone, when she crossed over double-solid lines and struck a westbound 2005 Chrysler Town & Country, operated by Charles V. Yaddow, 49, of Brasher.
Mr. Yaddow was pronounced dead at the scene by Franklin County Coroner Brian S. Langdon. Mr. Yaddow’s front-seat passenger, Kimberly S. Delles, 42, of Brasher, was taken to Alice Hyde Medical Center where she later died. A 1-year-old child in the vehicle was not injured, according to police.
Rupert was initially taken to Alice Hyde Medical Center and later transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., for a lacerated spleen.
The crash occurred on a sweeping curve between Bare Hill Road and County Route 51, also called Creighton Road. At the time, the crash was the fourth fatal crash in four years in that area.
In July 2017, a passenger died when her car crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with another vehicle near the Bare Hill Road intersection; in September 2016, a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along the highway just south of Creighton Road; and in 2015, a motorcyclist and his passenger were killed when they ran into the back of an SUV waiting to make a turn from Route 37 onto Creighton Road.
Rupert was released this week on May 20 appearance tickets for Malone Town Court.
