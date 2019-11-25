NORFOLK — State police on Nov. 13 charged Christina M. Hyde, 45, of 9336 Route 56, Massena, with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated
Troopers said at 10:09 p.m. on Nov. 13 County Route 38, Ms. Hyde was stopped following a report she was involved in an unrelated matter at Coach Tavern, located at 3 W. Main St. in the village.
Her blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.16 percent.
Ms. Hyde was issued a ticket to Town Court.
