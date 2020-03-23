Massena woman charged with grand larceny

LOUISVILLE — State police on March 20 charged Deborah L. Green, 53, of Massena, with third-degree grand larceny in connection to an incident reported to troopers on Feb. 26.
Troopers allege Ms. Green stole an undisclosed amount of money from a residence in Louisville.
She was arraigned in St. Lawrence County Court and released on her own recognizance with a May 13 appearance ticket for Louisville Town Court.
