MASSENA — A Massena woman has been charged with felony Leandra’s Law — driving while intoxicated after striking another vehicle while backing out of a parking space.
State police said Deborah J. Dunham, 60, had an 11-year-old child in her 2007 Dodge Nitro when she struck another vehicle in the parking lot of a Taco Bell at about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.
According to the police report Ms. Dunham’s blood alcohol content was 0.17 percent. State law says blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication. In addition to the DWI charge, Ms. Dunham was cited for unsafe backing.
She was arraigned in Massena Town Court where she was released and ordered to appear again at a later date.
