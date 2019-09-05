CANTON — A St. Lawrence County grand jury Thursday charged a Massena woman with multiple counts of drug possession.
Cheyenne Anderson, 32, of 49 Sycamore St., is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, and one count of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges on April 19 in the village of Massena, Ms. Anderson, under the fourth-degree count, was in possession of one-eighth ounce or more of cocaine and under the fifth-degree counts she was in possession of 500 milligrams or more of the drug. On April 20 she is accused of having 500 milligrams of cocaine in the village.
She is charged, under the misdemeanor, with being in possession of cocaine on April 20 in the village of Massena.
