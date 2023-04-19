MASSENA — Village police charged Alisha M. Crump, 37, Massena, with a felony drug count following a traffic stop Tuesday on Park Avenue in the village.
Crump was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (crack/cocaine).
