MASSENA — State police charged a Massena woman after she allegedly violated an order of protection.
Police charged Nicole M. Lazore, 30, with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, Wednesday after responding to Quinell Road in the town of Brasher for a report of an order of protection violation. They said their investigation found that Lazore knew an active order of protection was in place, but she continued to return to the residence to pick up clothing and money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.