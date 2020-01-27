CANTON — A Massena woman was offered a new plea deal on a grand larceny charge on Monday in St. Lawrence County Court.
Crystal P. Burnor, 21, formerly of Rennselaer Falls, was originally charged with third-degree grand larceny in August and arraigned in Canton Town Court. Ms. Burnor allegedly stole $5,766.99 out of the cash register at Washburn’s General Store, Rennselaer Falls, where she was employed at the time, over a period of three months.
Ms. Burnor appeared in county court on Dec. 19 and tested positive for cocaine following a probation department drug test that day. She again tested positive for cocaine Monday, and County Court Judge John F. Richey placed a new plea offer on the table, a guilty plea to fourth-degree grand larceny and five years of straight probation.
In New York state, fourth-degree grand larceny is warranted when the value of stolen property or services exceeds $1,000, with potential imprisonment of one to four years.
Ms. Burnor told the court she plans to accept the offer, but Judge Richey said he would not accept a plea Monday because she had tested positive for drugs. She is scheduled to plea on Feb. 3.
Judge Richey told Ms. Burnor the court may not hold to its plea and sentencing commitment if she tests positive for drugs in February or fails to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.