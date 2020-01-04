MASSENA — Windy DeRushia has returned from her Las Vegas women’s professional football hall of fame game coaching trip with a tale to tell.
Ms. DeRushia now has a complete set when it comes to women’s football experience.
She played women’s professional football, including time with the Carolina Queens in North Carolina.
She was also the first female to coach the Massena Central modified boy’s football team, and has coached the semi-professional Seaway Valley Venom and North Country Tigers.
Ms. DeRushia was selected for one of the 12 coaching jobs from more than 100 applicants.
“The minute I stepped on the field I knew how special this was going to be for me,” Ms. DeRushia wrote in an email to the Massena Potsdam Courier Observer. “The first day we arrived in Las Vegas we had a coaching meeting then a team meeting and chalk talk. The second day was two-and-a-half-hour practice then we went to lunch then another two-and-a-half-hour practice. The third day was a repeat of the second day. Then it was game day, what we all traveled so far to do. There were players and coaches from almost every U.S. state between the two teams. The West vs. the East for the trophy and bragging rights.”
Ms. DeRushia was a coach on the East squad, which eventually lost 28-20.
“But it was a dog fight all game,” she wrote. “It was so amazing, I just keep pinching myself I got this opportunity. I met some extremely talented players and learned so much from the coaches.”
Ms. DeRushia worked with her old coach from the Carolina Queens and coached some of her old teammates as well.
“I just want to thank each and everyone who helped make this dream come true. I am hoping it turns into more coaching opportunities in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.