OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly has appointed Keith S. Massey, Jr., as the part-time City Court judge.
Mr. Massey will be serving with newly elected Ogdensburg City Judge Marcia L. LeMay, who will be sworn in on Dec. 30.
Mr. Massey is replacing A. Michael Gebo, who has been the part-time judge since 2018.
Mr. Massey previously served as chief assistant district attorney for St. Lawrence County, as a deputy attorney general for New Jersey and clerked in the Criminal Division of the New Jersey Superior Court.
Mr. Massey received his Juris Doctor in 2004 from the University of Notre Dame, Indiana, and completed his undergraduate degree at St. Peter’s College, Jersey City, N.J. He was admitted to the New York State Bar Association in 2005 and is also a member of the bars of New Jersey, the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
Mr. Massey lives in Ogdensburg with his wife, Sarah.
