POTSDAM — Clarkson University President Tony Collins has announced that Ioannis Mastorakos has been granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of mechanical and aeronautical engineering in the Wallace H. Coulter School of Engineering.
Professor Mastorakos’ research interests span the areas of mechanical properties of nanomaterials and new materials design driven by computer simulations. A common thread in this research is the understanding of the underlining mechanisms at the nanoscale, responsible for the deformation and fracture of metallic materials. For that purpose, computer simulation techniques that span various length scales, ranging from the nanoscale to the microscale are used. These techniques include methods such as Molecular Dynamics, Monte Carlo, Dislocation Dynamics and Finite Elements.
His current research focuses on the deformation and fracture of nanoscale metallic composites and nanofoams, the mechanical properties of composite nanowires, the effect of irradiation on steels, crack-dislocation interactions, and the deformation and fracture of aluminum alloys. A variety of computational techniques like molecular dynamics and statics, Monte Carlo, dislocation dynamics and finite elements are used to investigate the materials’ behavior across length scales. He was awarded a National Science Foundation grant in 2016 for his research on nanofoams.
Mastorakos received both his B.Sc. in physics and his Ph.D. in engineering from Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece.
Before coming to Clarkson, he was clinical assistant professor in the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Washington State University.
Mastorakos has been a consultant for HyperCo consulting services in Thessaloniki, Greece, where he advised city councils and regional governments on submitting funding proposals to Greek and European authorities and funding agencies.
He also served two years in the Greek Army, attaining the rank of sub-lieutenant.
